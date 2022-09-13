‘Government narratives are not in sync with realities on the ground’ – LPG Marketers

Gabriel Kumi is Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association

Vice President of the Liquified Petroleum Gas Association, Gabriel Kumi, has stated that unless the government takes bold steps, its vision to ensure that 50% of Ghanaians consume LPG by 2030 will not materialize.

According to him, the rate of LPG consumption in the country is gradually reducing due to the increase in the price of the product.



“We are delighted that government has such an objective, but unfortunately government narratives are not in sync with the realities on the ground.



“We are quite sure that if the minister was aware that consumption of LPG is down, he wouldn’t have made such a statement. If the government do not take bold steps and measures, achieving the target won’t be possible,” Kumi stated according to myjoyonline.com reports.



Kumi added that the consumption of LPG has reduced in the past three years, a situation that could attribute to the non-achievement of the government’s vision.



“What has been the growth after the objective? In the past three years, we have been hovering around 26,000 metric tonnes per month since that objective was set. Unfortunately, this year, the consumption of LPG has taken a nose dive.

“There is a decline of almost 11% and that will be impossible for us to achieve that kind of objective. As we speak, LPG consumption is in a serious decline in Ghana. If you are selling a kilo of LPG for 11, how do you expect to grow?” he explained.



