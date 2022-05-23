Government needs to address food production issues to tackle food inflation – Economist

Dr. Adu Sarkodie is an economist

BoG reviews monetary policy rate to 19%

Increase in commodity prices due to geopolitical reasons



Food prices drive inflation to 23.6%



Economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Adu Sarkodie has stated that the lack of access to farm inputs has resulted in the high food inflation witnessed last month.



According to him, since last month’s inflation was largely due to food inflation, the government needs to tackle that as a means of dealing with it.



The latest data released by the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that food and transport pushed inflation to 23.6%.



Dr. Sarkodie noted these figures demand that urgent attention is given to solving issues affecting Ghana’s food production.

Speaking on TV3, he said, “Let’s do food production. The inputs that are used, fertilizer, now you can’t get fertilizer that is why food prices are high, let us tackle that.”



However, the Bank of Ghana has increased the monetary policy rate from 17% to 19%. According to him, this is to help address the rising inflation in the country.



Speaking during a press conference on May 23 after the Monetary policy Committee’s meeting last week, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison explained the rationale behind the increase in the policy rate.



“Despite the improvement in the trade balance due to favourable commodity prices, the external sector has weakened somewhat due to developments in the capital and financial account. The domestic economy does not fully benefit from higher oil and gold prices due to retention agreements in these sectors.



“The increased repatriation from dividend payments and profits, as well as the net portfolio reversals, have resulted in a widened balance of payments outturn and loss of reserves. The prevailing tight global financing conditions, and further



policy rate hikes in Advanced Economies continue to pose risks to the external outlook.

“Headline inflation surged in April 2022. And, both headline and core inflation have stretched further above the upper limit of medium-term target band. The heightened uncertainty surrounding the inflation dynamics has weighed heavily on the domestic environment and significantly depressed business and consumer sentiments.



“The inflation numbers show that while food inflation has accounted for the increases in inflation over the past year, the recent jump in April shows that relative price increases in the non-food sector is accelerating at a fast pace, which provides information on the extent to which prices are becoming embedded. The Bank’s latest forecast shows a continued elevated inflation profile in the near term, with a prolonged horizon for inflation to return to the target band.



“Inflation expectations by consumers, businesses and the banking sector have also heightened. The risks to the inflation outlook are on the upside, and emanate from availability of inputs for food production, imported inflation, continued upward adjustments in ex-pump petroleum prices and transportation costs, possible increases in utility tariffs, and potential wage pressures. The second-round effects of these administered price adjustments would further amplify inflation pressures in the outlook.



“These considerations show that with the strong rebound in growth and the closing of the negative output gap, the balance of risk is clearly on inflation. The MPC took the view that it needed to decisively address the current inflationary pressures to re-anchor expectations and help foster macroeconomic stability. On the basis of the above assessment, the Committee decided to raise the policy rate by 200 basis points to 19 percent, he said.