Government needs to tackle agric issues holistically to address rising inflation - Prof Quartey

Prof. Peter Quartey is Director, ISSER

Economist Professor Peter Quartey has called on government to support the agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy.



He noted that even though flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs and the One District One Factory are laudable, government must do more to ensure that these policies help in reducing inflation in the country.



Prof. Quartey who is the Director at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) speaking at the Absa Bank-UPSA Roundtable Programme, noted that policy enhancement is needed.

“Fiscal policy is important. We’ve seen some fiscal measures in the budget statement, but what I will like to see is more support towards agriculture and manufacturing. With where we find ourselves, it tells us the need to enhance whatever support we have for the real sector through policy”.



Professor Quartey however noted that even though government is addressing issues of fertilizer shortage, it has to move to deal with other issues that affect the agricultural sector.



“I’ve seen the government put in the necessary structures to set up fertilizer factories in the country to avoid the shortfall. But we need to go beyond the fertilizers”, he mentioned.



He added, “irrigation is quite key; if you look at Burkina Faso for instance, they have gone very deep into irrigation that is why we import so much tomatoes and other things from Burkina Faso rather than growing locally. These are all supply-side factors”.



“As I mentioned about the value chain storage, often times when the rains are good we record bumper harvest. We saw the case of plantain, they were virtually rotten because we didn’t have proper storage processing facilities to store some of these”.