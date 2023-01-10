Government obtains GH¢1.67 billion from T-bills auction, interest rates at 35.9%

Treasury bills

The weekly auction by the Bank of Ghana showed that treasury bills exceeded the target for the first auction for the year held on January 6, 2023.

Results from the weekly auction showed that interest rates remained fairly stable.



The interest rate for the 91-day bills was 35.65% whiles the 182-day bill was sold at 35.94%.



According to data from the Bank of Ghana, the treasury bills were oversubscribed by GH¢184 million.



The 91-day bill accepted GH¢1405.70 million bids, and the 182-day bill accepted GH¢270.32.



For the 91-day, 182-day, and 365-day bills, a total of GH¢3971.28 million was accepted.

Treasury bills have witnessed oversubscriptions since the announcement of the debt exchange programme by the government.



Meanwhile, the government expects to raise GH¢1.49 billion in its next auction.







SSD/FNOQ