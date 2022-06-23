0
Menu
Business

Government pays $3,000 as Data Protection Commission monthly rent - Ursula

Ursula Owusu Ekuful 1 620x406 11212121 Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The government pays the cedi equivalent of US$3,000 as monthly rent of the Data Protection Commission, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, has said.

She said the Data Protection Commission (DPC) currently operates from rented premises sited on Pawpaw Street, East Legon.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said this on Thursday on the floor of parliament in response to a question asked by Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Member of Parliament for Tempane on what urgent steps the ministry was taking to get the DPC a permanent structure and how much the ministry was paying for the current office location every year.

According to the minister, efforts had been made to secure permanent office accommodation from public sources for the DPC by writing a letter both to the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Office of the Chief of Staff.

However, efforts to get a permanent place for the DPC had not yielded the required positive results, and the ministry was still working on it.

"Mr Speaker, the ministry will continue to have discussions with the state agencies charged with providing office accommodation for public institutions such as the DPC and is hopeful of a fruitful outcome soon," She told Parliament.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan