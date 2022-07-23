0
Menu
Business

Government procures 5 patrol boats to fight galamsey – Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor456 Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government fights against illegal mining in Ghana

Boat patrol to protect Ankobra, Pra and Birim rivers, Abu Jinapor

14 regions devastated by illegal mining activities, Mining consultant

Illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, remains one of the problems of government.

This canker that has reared its head up has trapped many and led to death in some cases as these pits dug by most galamseyers are left unattended to.

To curb this growing menace, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that government has procured 5 patrol boats to fight galamsey in the country.

He noted that these boats will patrol the Ankobra, Pra and Birim rivers to protect the rivers from further deterioration.

“I wish to announce that the government has procured 5 patrol boats to patrol and protect our rivers,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister disclosed this at a press conference held in Accra on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mining Consultant, Solomon Owusu, has said 14 regions in the country are affected by the activities of illegal miners.

ESA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: