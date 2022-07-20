Government procures speed boats to support 'galamsey' fight – Benito Owusu-Bio

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has disclosed the procurement of speed boats by government as part of efforts to curb illegal small-scale mining activities.



According to him, the speed boats, which will be operated by personnel along the water bodies, will assist authorities to clamp down the rampant illegal activities.



Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Environmental Sustainability Summit on July 20, Benito Owusu-Bio was optimistic that the equipment will help government in its fight against ‘galamsey’ activities.

“In a week or two, a number of speed boats which have been procured will be launched and placed along Ghana’s major rivers where illegal mining is rampant such as the River Pra, River Offin, River Ankobrah and for water bodies that are motorable, personnel will use motor boats to ply and monitor activities.”



“This is very important to help in curbing illegal mining activities which have been difficult. However, compliance for illegal small-scale mining has been encouraging and it is not like what it used to be,” he added.



He said the roll-out of the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) has resulted in the sensitisation on safe mining practices and created gainful employment in communities.



“Most of the miners have moved unto the CMS where they are brought together and given practical guidance on how to undertake sustainable and responsible mining in compliance with best practices."



The Minister however assured that government will not relent in its fight against curbing illegal small-scale mining activities which have severely impacted Ghana's water bodies and environment at large.

Maiden Environmental Sustainability Summit



The Environmental Sustainability Summit was held under the theme; ‘The Socio-Economic Impact of Pollution on Natural Life’.



The summit seeks to create awareness of environmental sustainability and explore the socio-economic impact of environmental pollution on natural life.



It was attended by dignitaries and experts which include; Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie.



The rest were; Executive Director of Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Kwabena Kokofu; and Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Jeroen Verheul and a host of others.

Ghana’s environmental sustainability performance



Recent data and figures on Ghana’s environmental sustainability performance continue to paint a rather gloomy picture despite various efforts by government.



According to a report by Global Forest Watch, Ghana lost a total of 1.41 million hectares of tree cover from 2001 to 2021 – equivalent to a 20 percent decrease in forest cover over the last twenty years, with 740 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.



The report also indicated that Ghana’s deforestation rate was high and concentrated in the areas which had high poverty rates.



It pointed out that land use was also changing from forests to agricultural lands which resulted in close to 92 percent of forest degradation.

