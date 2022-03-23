Government ready to support Ghana Post – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated government’s commitment to support Ghana Post in discharging its core mandate as the country’s designated Postal Service Operator.

According to the Vice President, when Ghana Post is well resourced, the company can be more profitable considering the current global drive towards e-commerce and digitalization.



He indicated that the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is crucial for the economic development of any country.



Meanwhile, one constraint for SMEs is having reliable and cost-effective courier service for deliveries.



Dr Bawumia made this known when the board and management of Ghana Post, led by Managing Director, Bice Osei Kuffour, paid a courtesy on him at the Jubilee House.



Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obuor, extended appreciation from the board, management and staff to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government for reviving Ghana Post by introducing the National Digital Property Address System (NDPAS) and other transformational initiatives, including government bailout during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Osei Kuffour added that with the successful implementation of digitalization in Ghana Post’s significant operations, the firm is ready to serve Ghanaians with customer-centred innovations and continue to distinguish itself as the lifeline to everyone’s deadline.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to support Ghana Post’s collaboration with other state institutions to integrate government services in all 360 networked branches to complement the government’s decentralization and digital agenda, make Ghana Post more profitable and offer comfort to individuals and organizations.



“We have commercially positioned ourselves to run these services with speed, efficiency, and security. We wish to ask for your support to lead the campaign of bringing government services to the doorstep of Ghanaians through our strategically positioned branches nationwide. We are efficient, diligent and cost-effective,” Bice Osei Kuffour said.



In his response, the Vice President stated that the call for support is timely and in line with the government’s agenda of supporting state agencies to be stable and profitable.



Mr Osei Kuffour, who took office in January this year, has been resolved on a comprehensive action plan to see Ghana Post maximize its income margin and grow from a self-sustaining organization to a dividend paying organization.