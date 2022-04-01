2
Government receives GH¢86.7 million from Goldfields as dividend

Goldfields Dividend. Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor with other key stakeholders

Fri, 1 Apr 2022

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has received an interim dividend of GH¢86.7 million from Goldfields Ghana Limited.

The dividend given to government comes from the 10% stake it [government] has in the mining company, Goldfields.

At a ceremony held in Accra last Tuesday, the Head of Goldfields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, presented the cheque to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Mr Abu Jinapor entreated other mining companies to emulate the action of Goldfields and pay their dividends to government as expected.

This, he said, will strengthen the relationship between the state and them [mining companies].

He however assured mining companies in the country of government's continuous creation of a conducive environment for their sector to thrive.

"Let me reiterate the fact that the government, being the regulator and custodian of public interest, has a responsibility and duty to create that conducive environment for businesses to thrive and be able to declare and pay dividends to the government," Mr Jinapor said.

