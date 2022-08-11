Government receives US$30m worth of farm machinery to boost agric sector

Agric Minster, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has received an estimated $30 million worth of farm machinery to commence the third phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs.

The farm machinery from the Brazilian government is the last tranche of a $96-million deal with Ghana under the South-South cooperation.



The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto disclosed that the government has subsidized the cost of the farm machinery by 40 percent to cushion farmers.



“The composition of the machinery this time around is slightly different; there’s more emphasis on harvest, post-harvest and value addition”, he said.



After a tour to inspect the machinery in Accra, the sector minister stated that “it will also help the country achieve the goals of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative which is hinged on the five modules namely food security, tree crop to diversify out of cocoa, greenhouse village, livestock and farm machinery modules.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto revealed that farmers who wished to acquire any of the machines must contact their district assemblies to start the processes of buying the machine.



The agriculture machines included heavy combine harvester (wheeled), high horsepower tractors, tractor attached implements, tractor-trailer (haulage), tractor-mounted planting/ sowing equipment, chemical applicator and post-harvest equipment/crop processing, cereal sheller, rice cutter, power tillers, maize threshers.



The sector minister thanked the Brazilian government and promised that government would put the farm machines to good use for the benefit of farmers.