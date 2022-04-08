Government revises E-Levy revenue target to GH¢4.5 billion for 2022 - Report

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government has revised its projected revenue to be accrued from the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.



According to a Joy Business report, Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah said government is targeting to generate GH¢4.5 billion by the end of December 2022 which is a downward revision from an earlier GH¢6.9 billion target.



The minister explained the revised target was due to delays in securing parliament’s approval for the levy which has courted controversy since its announcement and widespread condemnation.