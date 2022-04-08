2
Government revises E-Levy revenue target to GH¢4.5 billion for 2022 - Report

Ken Ofori Atta13224311 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy assented into law

E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%

E-Levy deductions to start in May this year – Finance Minister

Government has revised its projected revenue to be accrued from the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.

According to a Joy Business report, Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah said government is targeting to generate GH¢4.5 billion by the end of December 2022 which is a downward revision from an earlier GH¢6.9 billion target.

The minister explained the revised target was due to delays in securing parliament’s approval for the levy which has courted controversy since its announcement and widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the implementation of the E-Levy will commence from May this year.

The controversial tax measure, according to government is expected to fill revenue gaps with a revised rate of 1.50 percent from an earlier 1.75 percent.

The E-Levy will place the charge covering all electronic transactions including mobile money payments, bank transfers and others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
