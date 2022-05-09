Government’s Free SHS policy has put a strain on Ghana’s budget – Otumfuo

Otumfuo delivers an address at University of Memphis, USA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed concerns over the high impact on the national budget due to the introduction and implementation of government’s Free Senior High School initiative.



He believes the policy although bold has put a strain on the country’s financial budget and its potential impact on increasing unemployment levels which has been of major concern.



Speaking at a 'Memphis in May' event at the University of Memphis in the United States, the Asantehene said, “Considering the value to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation but it also brings its challenges.”



“The current government has introduced free education up to Senior High School, which now ensures that all Ghanaian children from whatever background are guaranteed free education. But [Free SHS] puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further the challenge about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates," he added.