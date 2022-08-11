Government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme successful – Agric Minister

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has squashed claims that government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme has become non-functional.

His comment comes after Economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, asserted on Tuesday, August 10, 2022, that the programme was not working due to the appointment of incompetent people by President Akufo-Addo to manage the affairs of the programme.



Reacting to this in an interview on TV3's New Day show, the Agric Minister stated categorically that the “Planting for Food and Jobs is a good success.”



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto stated that out of the various sectors in the country, the agriculture sector is the only thriving one.



He also pointed out that food shortage has not hit the country as purported by many.

“If you look at all the sectors, the agriculture sector stands out as the sector which is doing well...people wrongfully say there is food shortage, there is no food shortage in Ghana," the Agric Minister said.



Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural campaign of government with five implementation modules.



The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market to sustainably create jobs.



