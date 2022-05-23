Government's 'Rearing for Jobs' project failing due to lack of consultation - Poultry farmers

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

There's not been any sponsor or loan from government to boost our industry, Victor Oppong Agyei

Government launches 'Rearing for Jobs' project



Poultry sector to produce 40,000 metric tonnes of broiler meat on a pilot basis, Akufo-Addo



President of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Victor Oppong Agyei, has asserted that one of government's flagship programme, Rearing for Jobs (RFJ) is not serving its purpose.



According to him, the programme is failing because government did not engage poultry farmers before rolling out such an initiative.



He added that there has not been any sponsor or loan from government to boost their operations since the implementation of the Rearing for Food and Job programme.

Speaking on Akoma FM’s current affairs show, Mr Oppong Agyei said, this has had dire consequences on the poultry industry.



"You cannot roll such a project without engaging we the industry players and this why the project [Rearing for Food and Job] is failing.”



“Three years down the line after the president launched the RFJ, there has not been any sponsor from government or any fiscal fund in a form of loan to boost the industry and this is affecting the industry,” he added.



He advised investors against pumping their monies into the poultry industry due to the high cost of feed and poor government policies.



The 'Rearing for Food and Jobs' initiative was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 25, 2019 at Wa in the Upper West Region.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the aim of the project [poultry sector] was to produce 40,000 metric tonnes of broiler meat on a pilot basis in 2020 and scale up production in subsequent years.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







