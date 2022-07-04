Government's decision to seek IMF bailout a tragic mistake – TUC

Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC

Ghana seeks IMF bailout

TUC says governments decision is a sad one



Representatives of IMF will arrive in the country on Wednesday, July 6



The Trades Union Congress has described the government’s decision to seek a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund as a sad one and a “tragic mistake”.



In a statement signed by its Secretary-General Dr Yaw Baah on Sunday, July 3, the TUC says it “considers this decision by the government a tragic mistake and a sad one for Ghana”.



The congress maintains that the government’s decision to seek a bailout is a clear indication that the country’s economy which was touted as strong by the government before covid-19 pandemic was not resilient enough.



“It must have been built on a ‘foundation of straw’ but Ghanaians were told that our economy was strong and stable. It is now very obvious that the economy of Ghana is in a desperate situation.”

Some economists have predicted doom for the country’s economy following the government’s decision to begin engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



Dr. Baah’s statement furthered that, “These IMF programmes have only imposed unnecessary hardships on Ghanaians with practically nothing to show for them. The solutions proffered by the Fund are not appropriate for our economy. They scratch the edges of the problem without tackling the fundamental issues facing the economy.”



The government, however, said this decision was part of measures aimed at quickening Ghana’s recovery from the challenges of Covid-19 and the recent Russia-Ukraine war.



Meanwhile, representatives of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 to begin negotiations with the government.



JEA/FNOQ