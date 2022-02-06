Government’s insistence to pass E-Levy disappointing – Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah is a private legal practitioner

A former Vice-Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of not listening to the general sentiments of the Ghanaian public with regard to the Electronic Transaction Levy.



The levy which was first announced by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in parliament last year has courted much controversy and backlash from lawmakers and citizens.



Reacting to government’s insistence to move ahead with passage of the E-Levy, Kwame Jantuah, speaking on Asaase Radio's 'The Forum' on February 5, expressed his disappointment in the president’s recent comments on the tax measure.

“Last week, I was saying that we haven’t heard from the President [Akufo-Addo], we haven’t heard from the Vice-President [Dr Bawumia]. During the past week, we heard from the President and the one thing I felt sad about, is when the President intimated that so far as he is concerned, he’s determined to pass the E-Levy.



“…That operative word ‘determined’, told me he is not listening to Ghanaians. And as a President, you should listen to Ghanaians. If he’s determined let’s say if a minority is not in favour, do you not listen to what the minority is saying? You listen,” Jantuah lamented in a report by asaaseradio.com.



He further said the voice and sentiment of the populace is what matters the most irrespective of whether the state may think otherwise.



“You’ve brought E-Levy. It’s not a question of why you think it’s going to help us. Listen to us first,” Kwame Jantuah pointed out.



The private legal practitioner stated that although government deems it necessary to embark on a sensitisation drive over the E-Levy, its recent town hall meetings only prove government intends to force the Bill down on the populace.

“The E-Levy is not popular so you come out with ways to make it better, not force it down our throats. With the town hall meetings, they’re talking at us, not talking with us. I’m getting to a point where I’m saying to myself, whatever you say about it, the party in power will have its way. So, let’s pass the E-Levy and see its impact,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Minority caucus of parliament has vowed to kick against the E-levy Bill as it believes the tax measure will be detrimental to jobs, businesses, and erode gains made towards financial/digital inclusion.



But government insists the E-Levy Bill is necessary to fill revenue gaps of government's 2022 budget, create jobs and increase infrastructure.



The levy, when approved, seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, inward remittances among others.