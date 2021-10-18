Government's mini-car initiative: Here are the requirements for 'okada' riders to partake

The issue of okada became a topical issue during the 2020 presidential elections

Operators of motorcycles for commercial purposes will soon have the option of receiving mini-cars under the government's CODA Drive Initiative, a programme under the Coastal Development Authority (CODA).

Under the initiative, Bajaj Qute vehicles have been purchased and are set to be given under a financing arrangement okada riders who are able to meet three requirements according to the implementing agency, CODA.



The programme is specifically for operators within the Coastal Development Zone, which comprises the Oti, Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North regions.



Requirements of Okada riders



To qualify as a beneficiary, an okada rider:



1. Must possess a Ghana Card.



2. Must possess a valid driver’s license, minimum Class B.

3. Must surrender their registered motorbike.



Price and Payment



1. The price of the vehicle is GH¢25,000.00.



2. The payment shall be on hire-purchase.



3. An individual or small business who is selected to benefit must make an initial payment of 40% of the selling price.



4. The balance with an interest rate of 2% per annum shall be spread over 24-month equal installments.

5. Based on the hire-purchase agreement, the Authority shall have ownership of the vehicle until payment is completed by the buyer/beneficiary. As such, all documents to the vehicle shall be held by the Authority until payment is completed.



The Coastal Development Zone is also looking at using the mini-cars to help phase out the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes within cities and major towns in the zone.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to officially launch the initiative later this month.



The okada debate formed a major plank of the New Patriotic Party's 2020 campaign with the government kicking against its legalization as against the National Democratic Congress' promise to legalize the trade.



Other CODA modalities for the purchase and payment of the quadricycles are as follows:



Requirements of beneficiaries (Non-Okada riders)

To qualify as a beneficiary of the CODA Drive initiative, an individual or small business:



1. Must be a member of any farmers, fishers, taxi drivers, ‘Okada’ riders or ‘Aboboyaa’ riders association for at least a year.



2. Must be resident within the Coastal Development Zone (Oti, Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North regions).



3. Must possess a valid driver’s license, minimum Class B.



4. Must be a member of CODA Credit Union and possess a CODA Credit Union membership card.



5. Must complete an application form that should be endorsed by two guarantors.

6. Must submit completed forms to the regional office of CODA for further processing.



Insurance



All CODA Drive vehicles are insured before they are distributed.



Registration



All CODA Drive vehicles shall be registered in the name of CODA Credit Union before they are distributed to the beneficiaries. Ownership of a vehicle shall be transferred to a buyer/beneficiary after completion of payment.