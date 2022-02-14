Government secures GH¢1.08 billion from two-year bond sale

Interest rate on two-year bond sale is 19.7%

Ghana’s credit worthiness downgraded by Fitch and Moody’s

The bond sale was favourable – Market analyst



The Government of Ghana has secured about GH¢1.08 billion from the sale of a two-year bond issued on February 10, 2022.



Auctioning results from the sale indicate that government accepted all bids worth GH¢1.082 billion received from both foreign and non-resident investors with proceeds from the sale going toward financing maturing debts.

The interest yield of the two-year debt instrument is pegged at 19.7 percent. This means it was placed in an upper band of the Initial Pricing Guidance from the bond sale.



While it remains unclear whether the country’s latest credit worthiness standing issued by Fitch and Moody’s affected the sale of the debt instrument, market analysts however believe the cost of the bond was favourable.



Meanwhile, the joint books runners of the bond sale were Black Star Advisors, Databank, Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank, Absa Bank, Ecobank, IC Securities and Stanbic Bank.