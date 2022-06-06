7
Government secures GH¢1.395 billion from T-bills auction sale

Ken Ofori Atta Finance12131343567ui Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: thebftonline.com

Government achieves T-bill target

Government intends to woo more local investors

91-day and 182-day T-bill sale represents nearly 14% oversubscription

The Government of Ghana has sold little above the target for its Treasury Bills auctioning, a Joy Business report has said.

According to the portal, the development comes after government secured GH¢1.395 billion from the auction sale of the 91-day and 182-day T-bills which represents nearly 14 percent oversubscription.

Despite this, the T-bill auction sale will come at a higher cost for government as it seeks to achieve the target of GH¢1.228 billion in a move to woo local investors especially commercial banks operating in the country.

Results from the auction as of Friday June 3 showed the 3-months treasury bill was the financial instrument which was highly patronised. However, this came at an interest cost of 22.57 percent.

Other results from the sale saw government secure GH¢1.22 billion from the 3-months short-term instrument. For the 182-day T-bills, government secured GH¢172.9 million which came at an interest rate of 24.41 percent.

The recent auctioning results follow months of under-subscriptions for the financial instrument

