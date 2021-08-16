Government secures US$100 million from GIFF for 'Agenda 111' project

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

•Government has secured US$100m from the GIFF to construct a number of districts, regional and specialized hospitals

•The project is aimed at scaling up healthcare infrastructure in the country



•President Akufo-Addo will launch the project on Tuesday August 17, 2021



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed that government has secured US$100 million from the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund to construct a number of districts, regional and specialized hospitals under the agenda 111 project.



Addressing journalists on Sunday August 15, 2021, Oppong-Nkrumah said the ambitious Agenda 111 project is aimed at scaling up healthcare infrastructure in the country.



“Currently, commencement funding of US$100 million has been made available to the project through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Funds. For the project itself, it is budgeted at nearly US$17 million for each of the district hospitals,” he said.

He continued, “The district and specialized hospitals are being funded by the Government of Ghana but for the regional hospitals, EPC arrangements have been made. This project will naturally go across three budget cycles. So, allocations have been made across the various budget cycles in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for what the Government of Ghana is bearing”



The information minister further stated that contractors of the project which have already been secured will ensure that local content engineers and workers will be used for the project.



“Contractors for the projects have been secured, with the first set beginning work this week. We are starting off on Tuesday [August 17, 2021] in the Ashanti Region and the other contractors soon afterward will also begin theirs at the various districts across the country,” Oppong-Nkrumah added.



The Agenda 111 project will however include 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.