Government sets aside €20 million to establish National Vaccine Institute

President Akufo-Addo delivers 27th update on COVID measures

Ghana secures €82.5 million facility to address healthcare challenges



President cautions Ghanaians as the Christmas season approaches



President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the government of Ghana has secured the approval of an €82.5 million facility from the European Investment Bank to aid in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The president in his latest address said “Two days ago, on Monday, I was in Luxembourg, where I held discussions with the President of the European Investment Bank, Her Werner Hoyer, on Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Plan. An €82.5 million facility has been approved for Ghana by the Bank for use in the effort to strengthen healthcare delivery, and the provision of specialist medical equipment and medicines across the country.”

Meanwhile, to boost Ghana’s vaccine production capacity, “government has set aside €20 million of this to establish the National Vaccine Institute, which will supervise the domestic production of COVID-19 and other vaccines, led by the private sector and business community,” he said.



The president also stated that Ghana’s land borders remain closed until the government can assure its safety to reopen.



He further urged Ghanaians to act responsibly during the festive season to help contain the spread of the new variant of the virus-omicron.



“I, on my part, will do everything possible to protect lives and livelihoods, and help return our nation to normalcy. It is possible, and the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is determined to realize this goal as quickly as possible”, he assured.