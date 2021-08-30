Government taking stringent steps to contain spread of Bird Flu – Afriyie Akoto

Over 100,000 birds have dead since the virus was first detected on July 6, 2021

Government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has affirmed that is taking prudent steps towards containing the spread of Bird Flu which is also known as H5N1 avian virus.

When the virus first emerged in July this year, over 100,000 poultry birds have been affected with fears some of these birds had already made their way into the market for consumption.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the minister said despite the affected birds, the government was working tirelessly to control the spread of the virus.



He added that a request has been made to the cabinet to compensate poultry farmers whose birds have been affected.

“The veterinary services, although with inadequate staff, are doing everything possible to contain the disease and make sure that it doesn’t spread any further. Farmers are also looking for compensation, and we are doing a very urgent request to Cabinet to meet that requirement,” Dr. Afriyie Akoto said.



Meanwhile, the Veterinary Services Directorate in Ghana first detected the avian flu in the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Western North, and Volta Regions after it was reported to have hit some parts of neighbouring West African countries.



As part of measures to contain the spread, the Agriculture Ministry instituted a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the virus had been detected.