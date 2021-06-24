Government targets US$5 billion annual tourism revenue from 2022

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Tourism Minister

The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has said government is targeting to raise revenue of US$5billion from tourism-related activities each year, beginning from 2022.

Tourism Minister Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who made this announcement, was speaking with tourism sector stakeholders in the Northern Region, and stressed the need for hospitality industry operators to honour tax obligations to enable government generate revenue so as to aid the sector’s development.



He engaged with the Northern Regional chapter of the Ghana Hoteliers Association, the Smock Weavers Association, the music industry and other stakeholders in the sector, and said the ministry is committed to developing the tourism sites as means of contributing to the country’s GDP.



In its quest to promote tourism, the ministry has called for the promotion of two iconic tourism potential sites from each region across the country.



The minister said government is willing to offer opportunities to the private sector where there is an enabling environment to develop initiatives to boost the sector.



At the meetings, the ministry announced that the Northern Region will have a musical concert to harness talents of the youth and promote them in the international entertainment scene.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ekow Sampson, said the Authority is committed to addressing issues confronting the industry to help revamp the sector after its being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



The Northern Regional Chairman of the Hotels Association, Cosmas Alhassan, said the region has lots of tourism potentials which have not been marketed well. He said the lack of investment into the sector has led to a decline of revenue from the sites, with low patronage at the various facilities.



“Hotels play a key role in this industry, and for better patronage – which will accrue to the benefit of the rest of our partners like the Tour guides, vehicle rentals, bars, restaurants and community members – there is a need to help promote growth in the tourism sector,” he said.



He assured the minister of support from the Northern Regional Hotels Association, and the hospitality industry’s readiness to achieve the ministry’s set goals for the sector.