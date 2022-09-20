Government to acquire litigation-free lands for SMEs - Dr John-Hawkins

Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, John-Hawkins Asiedu, has noted that government is acquiring litigation-free lands for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

This forms part of measures put in place by government to help grow the sector by introducing industrial parks development and special initiatives.



It would also help these small and medium businesses upscale their production for exports.



Speaking at the opening of the West Africa Connect programme in Accra on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Trade, noted that government was nurturing 100 businesses for them to stay competitive on the market.



“Government has identified 100 exporters that we are nurturing, building their capacities, assisting them with funds to be able to take advantage of the market that we have. Ghana with 5 other countries; Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, Liberia, we have what is called Trade Guided Initiative. These 6 countries have come together to be able to get the network to export products from one country to the other within AfCFTA,” he said.

“Government is also introducing Industrial parks development and special initiatives. These are plans that government has to be able to acquire litigation-free lands whereby SMEs could establish their manufacturing products within these parks so that they can export and take advantage of economic upscale,” he stated.



He noted that government is focused on SME capacity development in the area of profiling, match-making and linkage to the supply chain of large enterprises.







ESA/FNOQ