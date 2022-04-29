Government to announce hotline to address E-Levy challenges – Finance Ministry

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has stated that a hotline will be provided to help address issues that may arise when the E-Levy is finally implemented.



According to him, the government is ready to fully roll out the levy even though the Ghana Revenue Authority has noted that it will use a phased approach.



In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Already, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has put in place the required infrastructure to seamlessly interface with that of the Telcos for the smooth rollout of the levy on Sunday 1st May 2022.”

“Government is highly optimistic that the implementation of the levy will not suffer rollout challenges due to the thorough implementation review process. A hotline will be announced to help address the challenges users will face in the rollout of the levy.”



He added that “the GRA and the telcos have agreed on various implementation modalities. Therefore, it is expected that all teething glitches will be identified, recognized, and dealt with accordingly and quickly. All onnet transactions will be onboarded by the Telecos starting from May 1st while a full integration of their systems will be completed in due course.”



According to the Minister, all implementation concerns have been addressed so far by the Ghana Revenue Authority and the telecommunication companies thus the implementation will happen unabated from May 1, 2022.



“Contrary to some naysayers' expectations, the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and the Telcos have had fruitful deliberations over the levy's implementation these past weeks. The deliberations among the various stakeholders have helped address all potential implementation concerns. Indeed, the extensive deliberations climaxed on Wednesday 27th April 2022, when the final road map for implementation was agreed on,” he said.



