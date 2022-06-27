Government to assess economic mitigation measures at three-day engagement

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Finance Minister to deliver mid-year budget review

Cabinet to receive report on mid-year review



Finance Minister announced economic mitigation measures in March



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said government will hold a series of engagements aimed at assessing the economic mitigation measures as earlier announced in March this year.



The engagements, according to the minister will involve key players across sectors of the Ghanaian economy to enable government to ascertain the impact of its economic mitigation measures announced by the finance minister.



Key among the engagements will see government ministers examine further measures to be taken to support Ghanaians in the wake of the current economic difficulties.



Earlier in March this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at a press briefing announced measures including expenditure cuts, fuel price reductions among others to cushion citizens from the impact of the global economic crisis.

Prior to this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge to deliberate on the local economy and outline measures aimed at addressing the effects of the global economic crises.



Meanwhile, the three-day engagements will take place from June 27 to June 29 to assess the impact of the mitigation measures ahead of the mid-year cabinet review.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Advisor to the President, will chair the three-day engagements after which a report will be submitted to Cabinet by Thursday, June 30.



Some ministers of state who will participate in the engagement will include, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.



Others are Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Caretaker Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



MA/FNOQ