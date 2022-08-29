Government to ban aircraft above 20 years from flying to Ghana – GCAA

Aircraft

The Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Charles Kraikue, has stated that his outfit will soon issue a directive that bans the entry or usage of aircraft that are above 20 years.

According to him, the move is to protect passengers and crew members.



The Director-General stated that the proposed ceiling for aircraft eligible to fly to Ghana is 20 years.



“Following persistent complaints from passengers, we will soon bring out a new directive that will stop airlines from using overage aircraft in the country’s airspace."



“Under the new regime, the proposed ceiling for commercial aircraft to be deployed to Accra is 20 years. This is part of a bundle of measures designed to ensure that aircraft on the Accra route is fit for purpose,” he said according to graphiconline.com on August 29, 2022.



This will add Ghana to countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Thailand, Bolivia, Malaysia, Mongolia, and Turkey, which have imposed age ceilings for commercial aircraft.



Kraikue further explained that the age of an aircraft has no direct linkage to its performance if it is catered for properly.

However, the decision to ban fix the ceiling came after recent complaints from passengers over the performance of some airlines.



“If the proper maintenance procedures are followed, chronological age is not a limitation, but the directive has become necessary due to recent periodic complaints and dissatisfaction from passengers,” he said.



