Government to close housing gap - Yofi Grant

Yofi Grant GIPC Qw1112 GIPC boss, Yofi Grant

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana facing housing deficit of 1.7 million

Private sector to play a major role in closing housing gap, Yofi Grant

Explore Ghana's housing sector, GIPC CEO to investors

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has noted that government is putting measures in place to bridge Ghana's housing deficit.

According to him, the Ministry of Works and Housing is working assiduously to bring new players on board in the mortgage industry.

Yofi Grant called on both local and foreign investors interested in exploring Ghana's housing and infrastructure space to come and invest in the sector.

He also noted that the private sector would play a major role in making this dream materialize.

Speaking at the third edition of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Investor Map Breakfast Meeting in Accra, he said, “Ghana is looking for ways to close the housing gap. To achieve this, the private sector has to be roped in as a major player.”

“An important source of information for investors, both local and foreign, who are seeking to explore Ghana’s housing and infrastructure space, aside other critical sectors,” Yofi Grant added.

It would be recalled that data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census showed that Ghana's housing deficit was still in excess of 1.7 million.

