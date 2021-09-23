Government to designate 150 institutions as critical information infrastructure

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Government will this week begin the designation of 150 institutions as critical information infrastructure, which will require them to adhere to minimum security standards to protect their systems and data from cyber-attacks, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said.

Parliament last year passed the landmark Cybersecurity Act 2020. The law establishes the Cyber Security Authority, protects the critical information infrastructure of the country, regulates cybersecurity activities, provides for the protection of children on the internet, and develops Ghana’s cybersecurity ecosystem.



It is also targeted at positioning Ghana to prevent, manage and respond to cybersecurity incidents.



The Minister explained that almost every sector is using ICT software applications and services to enhance efficiency, which exposes the data to cyber-attacks that could have a major impact on the socio-economic life in the country.

“We will do the designation this week, and then the whole programme will be launched during the cybersecurity month celebrations next month. And then we’ll start working with the sectors to bring up their systems to acceptable international level,” she told Business24 in an interview during the Ladies in ICT programme in Accra.



She further indicated that once the identified institutions have been designated, the Cyber Security Authority will work with them to upgrade their security systems to protect their data.



“The internet has become a critical infrastructure and facilitator of engagements for individual users, businesses, and government across the globe. In Ghana, the increasing reliance on the internet and Information Communication Technology has led to increased cybersecurity incidents such as ransomware, cyber theft, banking fraud, cyber espionage and other cyber-attacks targeted at critical information infrastructure. These cybersecurity incidents have affected critical sectors of the country including energy, telecommunications, banking and finance, and have caused disruptions in the delivery of essential services. If unchecked, it can undermine the security and economy of the country,” she said.