Government to digitalize fertilizer distribution to curb smuggling – Ofori-Atta

• The issue of fertilizer smuggling will soon come to an end

• Government is set to digitize fertilizer distribution to farmers



• Government is seeking to provide interest rate subsidies for farmers



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that government will soon make use of technology in the distribution of fertilizers to farmers.



He noted that this will end the smuggling of goods to neighbouring countries.



Appearing before Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to present the mid-year budget, the Finance Minister said, the use of technology will improve the outputs of farmers in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, Ghana CARES is providing catalytic support to drive efficiency and improve outputs in the agricultural sector by investing in data and digital technology. These technologies would revolutionise the targeting of inputs such as seed inputs, extension services and acquisition of land for commercial farming,” he said.



“Additionally, the program would support the reform of the fertilizer subsidy system using digital technology, to make it more efficient and less prone to smuggling. This would be achieved by registering farmers for improved targeting. The registration will provide information on farmers’ bio data, crops cultivated, acreage, digital location of farms to track seed and fertilizer subsidy programme. By the end of February 2022, 1.2 million farmers will be registered,” he added.



Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that government was seeking to provide interest rate subsidies for farmers and also link them to markets.



He also urged the youth to be outgrowers for farmers to boost their participation in commercial farming.



