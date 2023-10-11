Government to empower electric vehicle start-ups - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said government is poised to empower start-ups assembling and producing electric vehicles locally to elevate their efficiency.

According to him, protective policies and targeted incentives have been rolled out to ensure their growth and contributions to economic development.



Speaking at the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference held in Accra on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Dr Bawumia said all these formed part of efforts of government to elevate the safety of these electric vehicles, as well as, create jobs for the youth in the country.



"I have had the occasion recently to inspect innovative strides in the transport sector when I inspected electric buses being assembled right here in Ghana. Government will continue to empower such start-ups through protective policies and targeted incentives to ensure their growth and contributions to economic development," he said.



The Vice President of the Republic added that, "These efforts...will elevate efficiency, safety and job creation in the country. Sustainability is the foundation upon which we build a resilient future. We must confront the present environmental challenges linked to road transport."



He stated that government has set a target to reduce emissions in the road transport sector.



This, he said, will compel vehicle manufacturers to embrace sustainability by producing clean and more efficient vehicles.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking on the theme; "The future of road transport."



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.