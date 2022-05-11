Government to introduce battery-powered electric 'trotros' to boost public transportation

Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli

Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has disclosed government's intention to introduce battery-powered electric commercial vehicles [trotro] for public usage in the regional capital - Accra.



This, he said, forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's public transportation sector under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.



Speaking at the Africa forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Hassan Tampuli said the introduction of the electric buses into the transport sector will decarbonize and contribute toward net-zero emissions.



He said, “We are currently developing an e-mobility policy to guide the deployment and scaling up of electric vehicles in the country...We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation in Accra.”

The Deputy Minister of Transport also noted that government will soon launch a national airline for members of AfCFTA to benefit from.



Hassan Tampuli said two of the country's regional domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded to international status.



“We have also set out to establish a national airline with a private strategic partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and beyond. The national airline will in no doubt boost the objective of the AfCFTA,” he stated.



