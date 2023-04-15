Government to pay bondholders outstanding debt April 28

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Ministry of Finance has set April 28, 2023 for the payment of outstanding debt obligation to various bondholders.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance indicated that the date was set during engagement with Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group and the Pensioners Bondholders Forum.

“The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations by 28th April, 2023,” the release stated.