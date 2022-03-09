Government to prioritize gender-sensitive policies to boost cross-border trade

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei

More training programmes must be developed for females

Council of Ministers to commence negotiations on protocol on women and youth



More women-friendly financial services needed, GIZ



Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has stated that government is aiming to roll out gender-sensitive policies that will give women the opportunity to leverage the benefit from cross-border trade, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



It can be noted that part of the problems women face includes the moving of their goods across the borders.

The Deputy Trade Minister, who was speaking at a sensitization workshop for women in cross border trade organized by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with GIZ Ghana, said, “It is important to note that as part AfCFTA phase two negotiations, the Council of Ministers has received and approved the terms of reference to commence negotiations on protocol on women and youth.”



“The expected benefit of the new protocol includes the following; to mainstream and amplify the gains of women and youth-led businesses who predominate the MSME ecosystem of all the state parties to the agreement, to guarantee targeted approach for the provision of capacity building, investment and advocacy to African MSMEs, and to ensure that the AfCFTA works for African women and youth. This is an indication that at both national and continental levels, issues relating to women in cross-border trade is if high priority”, she added.



Also, Coordinator for the Network for Inclusive Economic Development (NEID) cluster at GIZ Ghana urged more women to be involved in various fields in the country.



“We need to improve the training opportunities for women in cross-border trade, improve the existing conditions and framework for MSMEs which are mostly owned and managed by women. We need more women in customs, immigration, and other border agencies to support women in cross-border trade. We need more women-friendly financial services for women in cross-border trade. We need more men who will be gender champions for women in cross-border trade.”