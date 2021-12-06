Government to provide GH¢10 million for Keta Sea defense – Ofori-Atta

Minority raises key concerns on support for the tidal waves victims

Finance minister sends seven proposed changes to 2022 budget



NADMO has responded to the humanitarian crisis in Keta, Ofori-Atta



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that the government would make necessary budgetary allocations of at least GH¢10 million for the coastal communities adversely affected by the recent tidal waves.



According to him, the money would be used to complete the feasibility and engineering studies for the construction of sea defense structures for communities affected by the tide waves including Keta.



Mr Ofori Atta added that the government would broaden the scope of the study to consider a more comprehensive solution to protect Ghana’s 540 Km of coastline, including the 149 Km between Aflao and Prampram.

On the support for affected persons, he said the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had responded to the humanitarian crisis created by the tidal waves on the Keta coastline which rendered about 3,000 people homeless in Keta.



In addition, to GH¢10m for Keta Sea defense, the proposed amendments include concerns on the Agyapa Royalties Limited and the Aker Energy transaction.



On the Agyapa Royalties Limited, the minister said: "We shall amend paragraphs 442 and 443 to take out references to mineral royalties collateralization. It is important to note that, any reference to Agyapa was for informational purposes, and as such was not reflected in the fiscal framework."



Also, he said the Aker Energy transaction has been amended to reflect the resolution of Parliament dated 6th July 2021 that “the terms and conditions of the loan for the acquisition of the shares shall be brought to Parliament for consideration pursuant to article 181 of the Constitution."



