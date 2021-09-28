Government to provide LPG for public institutions - Deputy Minister

Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

Deputy Energy Minister, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer says the government intends to fit Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking systems in over 1000 public institutions, especially High Schools, Colleges, Prisons and Clinics.

According to the Sekondi Member of Parliament, Government shall also facilitate the provision of access to about 20,000 commercial caterers including service providers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme initiative.



Speaking at a virtual dialogue on Clean Cooking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Hon. Mercer said these efforts are under the aegis of the LPG for Development programme.



“Implementing the LPG4D will lead to 10-14 million more people using LPG; about 12000 to 19000 lives saved; avert cumulative deforestation of 127 million to 221 million tree, reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 9.2 million Metric Tonnes and reduce Black Carbon equivalent emissions by 16.63 million Metric Tonnes together with the economic value of $ 47.74 million” he said.

He continued, “The overall economic benefit of the LPG for development programme would be immense and government would have achieved its goal of 50% access to LPG by the year 2030 and by so doing take a giant step in transition to clean energy in Ghana”



The Deputy Minister indicated Ghana’s acceptance of the call to action on clean cooking for all and said clean cooking will be a priority in the country’s national planning. “We seek the support of member states in achieving these ambitious declarations” he added.