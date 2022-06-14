Government to rehabilitate 1,077 kilometres of roads in two years - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that the government, under the Transport Sector Improvement Project (TSIP), will rehabilitate 1,077 kilometres of roads within the next two years to support infrastructure development.

He said the trunk road components would be paved whilst the feeder roads would be mainly gravel finished.



The vice president announced this at Yendi when he cut sod for the construction of the 168.98-kilometre Tamale-Yendi-Tatale Roads.



He noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was undertaking various road projects throughout the country.



The Tamale-Yendi-Tatale Road construction, which is scheduled to be completed by August 2024, formed part of the 150-million dollar TSIP facility, funded by the World Bank.

It is also part of the Eastern Corridor Roads, which linked Tema, Asikuma, Hohoe, Bimbilla, Yendi, Gushegu, Gbintiri, Bunkprurugu, Garu, Bawku and Polimakom.



Dr Bawumia said, "I must say that in the history of the Fourth Republic, no government has attempted to tar this entire stretch of road like we are going to do. This is further evidence that the Year of Roads declared by President Akufo-Addo is firmly on course."



He announced the provision of socio-economic infrastructure support to the respective communities of the TSIP as complementary interventions in the form of schools, boreholes, and clinics within Tamale, Mion, Yendi, Zabzugu and Tatale.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's record of road construction in northern Ghana is unmatched by any government in the 4th Republic," he said.