Government to revamp Metro Mass operations with purchase of new fleet

Metro Mass Transit buses [File Photo]

Metro Mass Limited to get boost from government - Ofori Asiamah

Metro Mass to receive 45 buses



Value for Money Assessment being undertaken for supply of 300 Hyundai buses



As part of the efforts to revamp the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL), the Akufo-Addo led government has promised to boost transit with 600 new buses soon.



According to the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the first batch of 45 buses are in production and expected to be delivered by the second quarter of this year.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on March 2022, the Minister said, "A total of 100 new intercity buses have so far been supplied to the MMTL at a total cost of $17.5 million...This was financed by the government"

"We have also signed a contract with VDL Bus Roselare for the supply of 100 intercity buses, spare parts, and training services. Under the same contract, a total of 50 broken-down VDL buses at MMTL would be repaired to augment the fleet. This project is also being financed with a €25.49 million mixed credit facility from the government of Belgium and Belfius Bank SA/NV," Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah said.



He continued, "As I speak, the first batch of 45 buses are in production and expected to be delivered by the second quarter of this year," he continued.



The Transport Minister added that the government is pursuing other avenues to bring in more buses to revamp the operations of the MMTL.



"Currently, Value for Money Assessment is being undertaken for the supply of 300 Hyundai Buses from Korea and additional 200 buses from China. We expect to add a total of 600 new buses within the short-medium term period."



The minister was responding to a question by the Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza who asked how many buses had been procured for the MMTL since 2017, how much they cost and how it was funded.