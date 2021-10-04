Government to revive Kumasi Neoplan with 100 buses – Alan Kyerematen

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has announced that government will revive the defunct Kumasi Neoplan Ghana Limited bus workshop which has not been active for some years now.

Addressing the media as part of President Akufo-Addo’s working tour to the Ashanti region, Mr Kyerematen said the government will absorb the workshop into the one district one factory agenda.



He revealed initial arrangement has been made for the government through the Metro Mass transit to order 100 buses from Neoplan Ghana Limited.



President Akufo-Addo while addressing the workers of Neoplan Ghana limited assured the management of the company that his government is committed to reviving the company.

He said all the requests made by the company will be assessed and granted.



“We revived Neoplan under President Kufuor, if President Mahama had done something at Neoplan there would be no need to revive the company but I am committed to making sure Neoplan works again," he said.



“We do everything possible to ensure that Neoplan works again…all we need is a little time to get the company working again,” he added.