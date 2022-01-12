Government to use electricity to boost agric production in Savannah Region

Electricity is critical for farm production

Savannah Regional Minister Saaed Muhazu Jibreal has hinted at plans to extend electricity to the Babato Farms Company Limited in the Bole-Bamboi District of the region to help reduce cost and boost production.

The minister made these remarks when he paid a working visit to Babato Farms in the company of all the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region and the various security heads, as part of activities to mark their annual retreat.



According to the minister, the farm can employ the youth in both the Savannah and Bono East regions if supported with the needed logistics.



He said: "Babato Farms is one of the biggest agricultural investments we have in the Savanna Region with employment potentials for the youth”.



“One of the major problems the farm is facing is the provision of electricity”.



“As can be seen, they have giant machines generating power for the irrigation plants, which, in a day, takes up to 1,500 liters to 1,800 liters of diesel within 30 hours to irrigate this land.”

"And, so, there is the need for us to cut cost and by cutting cost, it means that the government, in its power, will have to make sure that we bring the national grid to this facility here”.



“So, as I speak now, my DCE for Bole is going to put our heads together to make sure that we go to see the minister of energy to speed up the electricity connection to the farm,” he added.



He noted that “we will make sure that the electricity is provided so that they can develop 50% of their underutilized land."



While encouraging other investors to take advantage of the many investment potentials in the region, the minister said the region was poised to reclaim its lost glory as the biggest maize producing region in Northern Ghana.