Government trying its best to make economy bounce back on track - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said government is working hard to ensure that the economy witnesses growth.



According to him, there are some challenges his government has been dealing with since it took over from its predecessor.

Legacy debts, low working capital, weak corporate governance structures, multiplicity of stakeholder policy directives with overlapping and conflicting objectives were some of the issues that needed to be addressed to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) grow.



As government has put measures in place to recover from the global pandemic - coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said, "Up till this time, government is doing its best to see to the rapid growth of the economy which must bring the phenomenon of posting losses to an end.”



President Akufo-Addo further entreated State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to desist from submitting their reports late to the Auditor-General.



“The late reporting and submitting of reports by specified entities leave a lot to be desired and undermine the efforts of the Controller and Accountant General in the presentation of a global picture for Ghana’s public finances. We have to turn over a new leaf,” President Akufo-Addo stated.