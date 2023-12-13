Government trying to grant GH¢7 billion tax waiver to cronies – Minority

Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority in Parliament has levelled accusations against the government, alleging a proposed grant of a substantial billion in tax waivers to individuals affiliated with the trade industry.

This revelation has surfaced amidst an existing GH¢5 billion tax waiver request currently under consideration by the Finance Committee, purportedly presented as incentive packages for the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy.



Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Mr Yussif Sulemana, the Ranking Member of the Trade and Industry Committee, issued a stern warning that the Minority would oppose any endeavours to impose additional regressive taxes on Ghanaians unless the government retracts these perceived excessive tax waivers.



Highlighting the fiscal implications, Mr Sulemana emphasised: "The 2024 budget alone is imposing taxes to the tune of GHS11 billion. The unfortunate thing is that while we are taxing the poor Ghanaians to raise this revenue, we are also at the same time granting tax waivers to friends and family members."



Providing specific figures, he noted: "For instance, we have about GHS5.5 billion tax exemptions waiting at the finance committee. We have also been reliably informed, and we are speaking because we have seen documents that suggest that they’re bringing another GHC7 billion tax waiver request to parliament. Now, if you put the two together, we are talking about GHC12.5 billion tax exemptions."

Expressing discontent with the perceived inconsistency, Mr Sulemana questioned the rationale behind simultaneously imposing taxes and providing significant exemptions.



He stated: "Here you are wanting to grant GHC12.5 billion to your friends and family members in the name of tax exemptions under 1D1F. At the same time, you are imposing taxes to the tune of GHC11 billion. Can you juxtapose the two?"



Mr Sulemana asserted: "We think that it doesn’t make sense to us, and so we are saying that the tax bill that they are going to introduce in this particular budget will face some stiff opposition. We will not sit down and allow them to impose taxes on our people."