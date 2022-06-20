0
Government urged to bring back 'Operation Feed Yourself'

Kwame Jantuah1211212121.jpeg Kwame Jantuah is a private legal practitioner

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Food prices pushing Ghana's inflation high

'Operation Feed Yourself" to make Ghana self-sufficient

Inflation hits 27.6% for May

Legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has stated that the “Operation Feed Yourself” initiative that was embarked on in the 70s should be brought back in recent times to deal with food inflation.

The programme was an agricultural scheme, launched in Ghana in 1972 under the military general and then head of state, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong in a bid to boost crop production in a bid to make the country self-sufficient.

Speaking on Asaase Radio he said, “I think one of the things we have not done successfully is to conscientize our population to start having backyard gardens, if for nothing at all.”

“Do you know the impact of Operation Feed Yourself in this country? It depends on the approach . . . this is a critical time.”

“The way we are pushing planting of trees, this is a serious situation, where I think if people get into planting their own food in their backyard, this will help."

“So, make space. Take some of those pavement blocks off, create a certain space and start growing,” he urged.

Inflation for the month of May hits 27.6%.

Transport (39.0%), Household Equipment and Maintenance (33.8%), Housing, Water, Gas, and Electricity (32.3%), and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.1.6%) were higher than the national average of (27.6%).

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
