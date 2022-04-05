Government urged to educate citizens on E-Levy to avoid panic withdrawals

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
A Lecturer at the Finance Department of the University of Ghana, Business School, Professor Lord Mensah says communication on the passage of the E-levy and its intended purpose is still not clear to the public hence the panic withdrawals being witnessed.
His comments come after most MoMo agents recorded a lot of cash-outs following the passage of the E-levy Bill into law.
Speaking in an interview with Thelma Tackie, on the GTV Breakfast, Professor Mensah called for "proper education on how the E- levy works to discourage cash-outs”.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- E-Levy may create room for more borrowing - Economist
- ‘Every economy is struggling’ – Akufo-Addo tells BBC
- What Akufo-Addo said about digital economy and E-Levy on BBC
- E-Levy: 'Ghana is undertaxed' – Akufo-Addo speaks on BBC
- Mobile Money loses GH¢10 billion in value as E-Levy implementation nears
- Read all related articles