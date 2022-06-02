Government urged to reduce some tax levies imposed on SMEs

Executive Director for Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Geoffrey Ocansey

Executive Director for Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Geoffrey Ocansey has reiterated the need for the government to reduce some tax levies imposed on businesses especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, and SMEs.

Speaking to Business News on the sidelines of a National Tax Forum held in Accra, Mr. Ocansey said ”these tax cuts will lessen the burden on businesses”’.



Mr. Ocansey urged the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, to streamline the format used in taxing SMEs to make it ”more flexible and comprehensible”.

Former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists, Lloyd Evans called on the GRA and other stakeholders to find a more efficient way in sensitising the public, especially the informal sector on tax obligations.