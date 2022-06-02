0
Menu
Business

Government urged to reduce some tax levies imposed on SMEs

Executive Director Of Revenue Mobilisation Africa Geoffrey Ocansey Executive Director for Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Geoffrey Ocansey

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Executive Director for Revenue Mobilisation Africa, Geoffrey Ocansey has reiterated the need for the government to reduce some tax levies imposed on businesses especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, and SMEs.

Speaking to Business News on the sidelines of a National Tax Forum held in Accra, Mr. Ocansey said ”these tax cuts will lessen the burden on businesses”’.

Mr. Ocansey urged the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, to streamline the format used in taxing SMEs to make it ”more flexible and comprehensible”.

Former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists, Lloyd Evans called on the GRA and other stakeholders to find a more efficient way in sensitising the public, especially the informal sector on tax obligations.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game