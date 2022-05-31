Government urged to scrap 20% tax on sanitary pads

Sanitary pads

Discussants at a forum to mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) have reiterated the need for government to scrap the 20 percent tax on sanitary pads as it was a disincentive to promoting the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls in the country.

They also proposed that government invests in alternative local materials and support the local industries to produce affordable and easily accessible pads.



Bringing together stakeholders including government officials, development partners, religious and traditional leaders, the event had them committing to creating an enabling environment for improved MHM in the country.



It was on the theme; “We are committed to creating a Ghana where every girl and woman have access to period friendly facilities.”



Media Personality, Shamima Muslim bemoaned the case of sanitary pads being expensive for a “natural phenomenon” as opposed to other products which could be purchased by choice.



“Girls have no control over menstruation. Every month we naturally menstruate andto think that a pad costs nearly GH¢15.00now and expensive for the ordinary girl to purchase is unfair,” Ms Muslim said.



According to her, although other alternatives were available, they were quiteout of reach and efforts must be intensified to reverse the trend.

“As we plead on government to reduce the tax on pads, we must intensify research into these alternatives such that we ensure they are handled hygienically and doesn’t expose them to other health problems.”



Dr Forson urged that water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities are expanded across all sectors aside educational institutions.



“At our health facilities, corporate institutions, religious institutions among others, we need to prioritiseMHM and create friendly sanitary facilities to promote the rights of women and girls,” he urged.



The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, observed that improved MHM was crucial to attaining gender equality and health lives and wellbeing for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He said the Ministry was making provisions for changing rooms and sick baysin its new architectural designs while improving its counselling units to demystify myths surrounding menstruation.



Anne-Claire Dufay, the Country Director for UNICEF, in a speech read on her behalf called for increased advocacy, partnership and investment to improve MHM.