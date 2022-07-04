Government will address challenges facing private sector – President Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Private Sector of the Government’s resolve to address the challenges facing the sector.

He said a lot is being done to promote Partnership between the Government and the Private Sector for the growth of the Economy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated this when he met selected Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC, Head Office in Accra.



He noted that one of the ways to address these challenges is the establishment of the Development Bank of Ghana to make long-term credit available to the private sector.

He said one major constraint to the private sector is the inability to access long-term funding facilities.



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen was optimistic that Government Industrial Agenda will transform the economy.