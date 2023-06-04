3
Business

Government will swiftly restore Ghana’s economy – Ofori-Atta

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister of Finance has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to quickly restore Ghana’s economic fortunes.

Mr. Ofori-Atta stated outlined the government’s intention to revitalise the economy during MTN Group’s 2023 Capital Market Day (CMD) in Johannesburg, South Africa, a two-day event aimed at interacting with stakeholders in the financial community.

According to him, Ghana had faced challenges due to external factors such as the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a result, the government sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to mitigate the effects on the economy.

Despite these challenges, the government remained resolute and was implementing measures to navigate through the difficulties and restore economic stability, he said.

Furthermore, He said the government aimed to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.

“We are concentrating on boosting agricultural productivity, promoting local industries, and investing in critical infrastructure projects,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said, adding, “We will establish a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, generate employment opportunities, and drive economic growth.”

“We will maintain responsible fiscal policies, improve revenue generation, and prioritize the efficient allocation of resources. These measures will ensure that our economic revival efforts are sustainable in the long run.

“We understand the hardships our citizens are facing, and we empathize with their concerns. That is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to expedite the recovery process.”

