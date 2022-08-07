Govt committed to private sector to shape economy - Okyere Darko-Mensah

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is Western Regional Minister

Source: GNA

The Government has resolved to lend the required support to the private sector in the business landscape to shape the economy, Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has reaffirmed.

The Western Regional Coordinating Council therefore continues to encourage entrepreneurs to be more enterprising in a bid to create employment for the youth in their localities.



Dr. Okyere Darko-Mensah was speaking at the third edition of the Western Regional Business Awards ceremony in Takoradi.



More than 40 companies that contributed immensely to the economy received plaques for their excellence awards.



The Western Regional Minister assured businesses in the Region of the Western Regional Coordinating Council's resolve to create a level playing field to enable businesses thrive.



Dr Okyere Darko-Mensah charged businesses not to fail the nation despite the challenges faced by the country within an increasingly global environment.

He lauded the entrepreneurial skills of businesses which culminated in a significant role and effort in manufacturing Personal, Protective Equipment during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Dr Okyere Darko-Mensah said as a result, several businesses benefitted from the COVID-19 fund dubbed,"Obatanpa Fund" to cushion business entities.



The Regional Minister reiterated the need for youth with entrepreneurial skills to venture into businesses and take advantage of government's financial assistance under the "You Start" initiative.



He said the government has resolved to support businesses despite economic gains being eroded by the Russian-Ukraine war.



Dr. Okyere Darko-Mensah spelt out major developmental projects underway in the Western Region such as the reconstruction and innovation of a new Market Circle and an Interchange for Takoradi.

The reconstruction of the Apemenim to Tarkwa road, Manso- Nsuta road in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



On Education, the Minister said the Free Senior High School policy has been a big change with 63,000 school children enjoying the programme.



Mr Darko-Mensah said the government would continue to grant tax incentives to the private sector.



He invited all the business community in Ghana and the world to invest in the Western Region.



The Minister charged Metropolitan, Municipality and District Assemblies to offer local support to businesses as cooperation for growth.

KEDA Ghana was adjudged Company of the Year.



Lower Pra Rural Bank PLC at Shama, scooped the Rural Bank of the Year award.



The Indigenous Company of the Year award went to Galaxy Poly Product Ltd.



The Outstanding Young CEO of the Year award and Excellence in Car Rentals of the Year award was grabbed by Mr Francis Attuahene of the Attuahene Group of Companies.



Excellence in Safety and Inspection Company of the Year went to Gibson Safety Consult Ltd.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award was given to Mr Justice Acquah of JUSTMAX Travels with the CEO of the Year award scooped by Dr. Dominic Eduah of the GNPC Foundation.



Excellence in Innovation and Technology award went to Franko Phones Trading Enterprise.



TACOTEL Ghana grabbed the Corporate Social Responsibility Company award of the Year.



Outstanding NGO of the Year went to ASEDA Foundation with the Best Western Plus obtaining the Excellence in Hospitality of the Year award.



ABSA Bank clocked Bank of the Year and Customer service award.