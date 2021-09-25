Govt committed to revamping Bibiani mines - Jinapor

Abu Jinapor (L) in discussions with some officials from the mine

The government has pledged its full support towards a successful revamp of the Bibiani Gold Mine.

The mine, which was near-folding up, has been acquired by Asante Gold Corporation, known as Mensin Gold, at US$90 million.



Inspecting the mine’s plant as part of his Western North Regional tour yesterday, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, said the government would offer the necessary support to make the mines profitable.



He said the initial commitment made by the company indicated the need for government support to help the revamping process.



The minister expressed satisfaction with the strides the company had made within a short period, considering the challenges which crippled the company.



In his presentation, the Chief Operating Officer of the Bibiani Gold Mine, Dave Anthony, said the project would provide employment to about 300 more workers to the already 138 engaged since August this year.

Currently, he noted that Ghana had a 39.1 percent stake in the company, saying that was a feat worth celebrating as no African mining company had such an arrangement.



He said the mine had high prospects and would yield the needed dividends if the government supported their operations.



The Board Chairman of Mensin, Kwame Ofosuhene Apenteng, on his part, asked for a fiscal concession in the already made agreement between the government and the company.



He assured that the company would work hard and deliver on the mandate given.



“This is a promise that I’m giving to you, that we are not going to disappoint the Ghana Government, we are not going to disappoint. You, the minister led us to this point and we are not going to disappoint the Bibiani community as well,” he stated.